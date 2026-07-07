Explosions rock Damascus during Macron’s visit

The bombs erupted near where French President Emmanuel Macron is staying on his Syria stopover

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Syria&#039;s President Ahmed al-Sharaa arrive ahead of their meeting at the People&#039;s Palace in Damascus
Macron and Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa arrive ahead of their meeting at the People's Palace in Damascus
(Image credit: Ludovic Marin / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  