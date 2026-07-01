Prediction markets are courting women with pop culture

Kalshi and Polymarket want to pull Love Island USA lovers for a chat

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Love Island USA Host Ariana Madix dancing
Could one of the summer’s biggest shows make women a little richer?
(Image credit: Peacock / Contributor/ Getty Images)

Prediction markets are already making their mark on American culture, but recently they have been especially persistent about attracting a particular audience: women. Social media campaigns are popping up online, urging women to place their bets on sites such as Kalshi and Polymarket. But instead of sports, women are wagering on their love of pop culture.

Gambling is in its #girlboss era

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 