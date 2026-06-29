Mark Zuckerberg and Meta are getting in on prediction markets

Zuckerberg wants to position himself as a competitor to Kalshi and Polymarket

Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
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Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is creating a smartphone app where users can bet on the outcome of real-world events
(Image credit: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Kalshi and Polymarket currently dominate the prediction market industry, but one of the wealthiest men on Earth wants to change the status quo. Meta is developing an experimental prediction app at the direction of CEO Mark Zuckerberg. While Kalshi and Polymarket are both billion-dollar brands, the already controversial prediction market could be turned on its head if the man controlling Facebook and Instagram gets his way.

What is Meta working on?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.