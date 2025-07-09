How a UK wealth tax could work

A levy could be on the agenda as Rachel Reeves attempts to get the nation's finances back on track

British money being emptied into red wheelbarrow
Wealth taxes have been implemented – with varying degrees of success – across the world
(Image credit: Chris Clor / Getty Images)
By
published

With Chancellor Rachel Reeves under more pressure to balance the nation's books, a wealth tax has been floated as a viable option.

Former Labour leader Lord Kinnock told Sky News that a wealth tax would be a "substantial gesture in the direction of equity fairness".

Marc Shoffman, The Week UK

