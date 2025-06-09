Stephen Miller: Trump's extremist 'brain'

Miller has emerged as an unrivaled power within the White House. What does he want?

Donald Trump and Stephen Miller
"Miller is responsible for all the bad things happening in the United States."
By
published

What is Miller's role?

The 39-year-old has two titles: deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser. But they don't convey the power Miller wields or the extent to which he's said to be shaping Trump's second-term agenda. Long known for his combative style, frenzied work ethic, and fevered devotion to Trump, the anti-immigration crusader is now also seen as a shrewd operator with a talent for pulling the levers of government. Insiders say Miller has built a strong relationship with his often-fickle boss because of his ability to channel Trump's impulses—to articulate them in speeches and translate them into policy. "I call Stephen' Trump's brain,'" said former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, citing Trump's "complete trust" in Miller. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) has a blunter take. As the architect of Trump's "ugliest" policies, he said, "Miller is responsible for all the bad things happening in the United States."

