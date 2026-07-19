Middle East re-escalation: worrying implications for investors – and Andy Burnham

Rising oil prices are spooking investors on both sides of the Atlantic

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Traders watch screens on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
(Image credit: Michael Nagle / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

For months, equity markets have been able to treat higher oil prices, higher government bond yields and vast AI costs “as separate problems arriving on different days”, said Stephen Innes on Investing.com. But Wall Street is now finally on “the collision course it had spent weeks pretending would never happen”.

The catalyst was the Strait of Hormuz, where the standoff between Washington and Tehran entered a dangerous new phase, pushing the price of Brent crude up by more than 10% to $85/barrel, the highest in four weeks. For investors, central bankers and governments, the spectre of an inflation shock that many had hoped was behind us has hoved back into view.

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