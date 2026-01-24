Ryanair/SpaceX: could Musk really buy the airline?

Irish budget carrier has become embroiled in unlikely feud with the world’s wealthiest man

By
published
Elon Musk looking thoughtful
Musk has followed through on outlandish threats before
(Image credit: Krisztian Bocsi / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

When Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary ruled out installing SpaceX’s Starlink internet in the company’s planes – claiming the cost of installing the aerial antennas was unaffordable – he triggered a “bizarre feud”, said Peter Campbell in the FT. It culminated in a suggestion from Elon Musk that he might buy the Irish carrier, if only to fire its “utter idiot” chief executive.

The spat between two of the most provocative business leaders quickly went viral. While O’Leary dismissed X/Twitter as a “cesspit” and claimed Musk knew “zero” about planes, Musk retorted with a poll titled “Buy Ryanair and restore Ryan as their rightful ruler” (its founder Tony Ryan died in 2007).

