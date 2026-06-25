Toy Story 5: ‘superb’ to look at but ‘feels a little generic’

Pixar’s latest instalment pits toys against technology

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Jessie and Bullseye in Toy Story 5
Bullseye and Jessie return for the latest instalment
(Image credit: Capital Pictures / Pixar / Alamy)

“‘Toy Story 5’ – do we need it?” asked Deborah Ross in The Spectator. It’s been 31 years since the first film came out, and “one worries for the narrative integrity of characters when an IP is thrashed to death like this”.

The latest instalment, however, does at least bring the franchise up to date by addressing one of the “pressing dilemmas of modern childhood”: screen time, and whether it will be the end of toys (“Extinction... Not again!” cries Rex, the dinosaur).

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