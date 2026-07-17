The 8 best coming-of-age movies of all time

From the whimsical “Mermaids” to heartbreaking “Moonlight,” the best dramas about growing up are timeless

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Ally Sheedy And Molly Ringwald In &#039;The Breakfast Club&#039;Ally Sheedy and Molly Ringwald in a scene from the film &#039;The Breakfast Club&#039;, 1985.
Ally Sheedy and Molly Ringwald get to the beating heart of teenage angst in ‘The Breakfast Club’
(Image credit: Universal Pictures / Archive Photos / Stringer / Getty Images)
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In his 1960 novel “Rabbit, Run,” John Updike wrote that growing up means joining, whether you like it or not, a “sky of adults” that hangs over the next generation. The messy, confusing, glorious process of becoming an adult has been the backbone of countless wonderful films, some of them, like the underrated 1986 drama “Lucas,” currently lost to the streaming world. While everyone surely has their favorite, these eight beautiful films capture the highs and lows of moving from one phase of life to the next.

‘Breaking Away’ (1979)

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