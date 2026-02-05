Nouvelle Vague: ‘a film of great passion’

Richard Linklater’s homage to the French New Wave

By
published
Zoey Deutch and Guillaume Marbeck in Nouvelle Vague
Zoey Deutch and Guillaume Marbeck
(Image credit: ARP / Cinetic Media / Album / Alamy)

Films about films can alienate the “non-cinephile viewer”, said Kevin Maher in The Times. But happily, Richard Linklater’s “visually lush and frankly encyclopaedic account” of the making of Jean-Luc Godard’s “Breathless” (“À bout de souffle”) doesn’t depend on the viewer picking up on every reference: its “fundamental beauty” lies in “the lightness and the love that Linklater brings to the material”.

Set over the course of the 23-day “Breathless” shoot in the summer of 1959, “Nouvelle Vague” is focused on the “tense” relationship between Godard (Guillaume Marbeck) and his producer Georges de Beauregard. It also examines “the sweetly unfolding relationship between the leads”, Jean Seberg (Zoey Deutch) and Jean-Paul Belmondo (Aubry Dullin). It all builds into “a film of great passion” that is “full of unexpected tenderness” – and which shouldn’t appeal only to aficionados.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸