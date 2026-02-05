Is This Thing On? – Bradley Cooper’s ‘likeable and spirited’ romcom
‘Refreshingly informal’ film based on the life of British comedian John Bishop
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The first two films made by the actor-turned-director Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born” and “Maestro” – were rich in “showy pizzazz and ostentatious directorial flourishes”, said Wendy Ide in The Observer. By contrast, his latest, which is loosely based on the life of the British comedian John Bishop, is “refreshingly informal and intimate”. With the story relocated to New York, it stars Will Arnett (“Arrested Development”) as Alex, a “slightly crumpled middle-aged man” whose marriage is running out of steam. He stumbles into comedy when he goes to a West Village bar and signs up to an open-mic night as a way of avoiding the $15 (£11) cover charge. After a couple of minutes on stage, he draws “a few laughs” from his audience – which is enough to spur him on to do more. Arnett, whose voice alone “speaks of two-day stubble, cigarettes and disappointment”, is excellent, as is Laura Dern as his wife; and Cooper pops up too in a “scene-stealing” role as Will’s best friend. Alex’s comedy isn’t “based on jokes”, it is “rambling, dislocated and droll”, and the film’s screenplay (by Cooper) “takes the same approach”. The result is “unassuming, amiable storytelling that sneaks up on you”.
This is a “likeable and spirited” movie featuring a typically “committed” central performance by Arnett, said Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian. But I did find myself wondering: shouldn’t a film about comedy be, well, funny? It struck me as “perfectly watchable”, said Matthew Bond in The Mail on Sunday, but the dialogue is annoyingly “mumbled” and the camera work “wobbly”. Overall, “Is This Thing On?” is “very slight and a tad slow too. The result is not quite comedy but not quite drama either, and while you’ll leave undeniably heart-warmed, you’ll also feel slightly short-changed.”
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
A Shellshocked Nation: Britain Between the Wars – history at its most ‘human and revelatory’
The Week Recommends Alwyn Turner’s ‘witty and wide-ranging’ account of the interwar years
-
Is the Gaza peace plan destined to fail?
Today’s Big Question Since the ceasefire agreement in October, the situation in Gaza is still ‘precarious’, with the path to peace facing ‘many obstacles’
-
Vietnam’s ‘balancing act’ with the US, China and Europe
In the Spotlight Despite decades of ‘steadily improving relations’, Hanoi is still ‘deeply suspicious’ of the US as it tries to ‘diversify’ its options
-
A Shellshocked Nation: Britain Between the Wars – history at its most ‘human’
The Week Recommends Alwyn Turner’s ‘witty and wide-ranging’ account of the interwar years
-
Music reviews: Ari Lennox, Lucinda Williams, and A$AP Rocky
Feature ‘Vacancy,’ ‘World’s Gone Wrong,’ and ‘Don’t Be Dumb’
-
Book reviews: ‘Vigil: A Novel’ and ‘Fear and Fury: The Reagan Eighties, the Bernie Goetz Shootings, and the Rebirth of White Rage’
Feature Taking on the space between life and death and a look back at a 1984 shooting that shocked New York City
-
Film reviews: ‘Send Help’ and ‘Private Life’
Feature An office doormat is stranded alone with her awful boss and a frazzled therapist turns amateur murder investigator
-
The Beckhams: the feud dividing Britain
In the Spotlight ‘Civil war’ between the Beckhams and their estranged son ‘resonates’ with families across the country
-
6 homes with incredible balconies
Feature Featuring a graceful terrace above the trees in Utah and a posh wraparound in New York City
-
The Flower Bearers: a ‘visceral depiction of violence, loss and emotional destruction’
The Week Recommends Rachel Eliza Griffiths’ ‘open wound of a memoir’ is also a powerful ‘love story’ and a ‘portrait of sisterhood’
-
Steal: ‘glossy’ Amazon Prime thriller starring Sophie Turner
The Week Recommends The Game of Thrones alumna dazzles as a ‘disillusioned twentysomething’ whose life takes a dramatic turn during a financial heist