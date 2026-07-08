The 10 best tearjerker films of all time

From love on a sinking ship in Titanic to the unbreakable human spirit in The Pursuit of Happyness, these movies are guaranteed to make you shed a tear or two

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Meryl Streep in Sophie’s Choice
Meryl Streep gives a ‘bravura performance’ in Sophie’s Choice
(Image credit: Maximum Film / Alamy)

If you are after a good cry, these films will have you reaching for the tissues. From stories of survival and life-changing decisions to heartbreak and hope, here are some of the best tragic tales brought to the big screen.

Titanic (1997)

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