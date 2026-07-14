Christopher Nolan’s best films of all time

Director of The Odyssey is said to have never made a bad movie

By
Published
Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Inception
Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Inception
(Image credit: Maximum Film / Alamy)

Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated mythic action epic “The Odyssey” is out this week. Count down to its release by watching or rewatching some of the director’s greatest hits.

Oppenheimer (2023)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From