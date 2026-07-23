The Odyssey: Nolan’s epic is ‘jaw-detaching’ in its scope and scale

Filmmaking ‘at a magnitude’ few directors could imagine

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Matt Damon and Zendaya in The Odyssey
Matt Damon (Odysseus) stars alongside Zendaya (Athena)
(Image credit: Syncopy Production / Universal Pictures / Album / Getty)

Christopher Nolan is “hardly a stranger to ambition”, said John Nugent on Empire. His first major film, “Memento”, told its story in two sequences – one that moved forward in time, the other backwards. Since then he has tackled wars, “dreams, wormholes, the nuclear apocalypse and Victorian teleportation machines”. But his adaptation of Homer’s “Odyssey” – the 8th-century BC Greek poem that is the definition of epic – may be his most ambitious yet.

The first feature to be shot entirely on giant Imax 70mm cameras, it is “jaw-detaching” in its scope and scale. Plunging the viewer into a world of both “divine fantasy and grounded realism”, this is filmmaking “at a magnitude” few directors could imagine, let alone execute.

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