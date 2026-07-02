The Truth: a ‘seat-shakingly funny’ farce

Stephen Mangan shines in Florian Zeller’s ‘double helix’ of marital deceit

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Stephen Mangan and Janie Dee in The Truth
Mangan is terrific as Michel, a charmer trying to deceive everyone around him, including his wife Laurence, played by Janie Dee
(Image credit: Johan Persson)

The French playwright Florian Zeller is best known for 2012’s “The Father”, the elliptical dementia drama that – in its film adaptation – won Anthony Hopkins his second Oscar, said Clive Davis in The Times.

But he has written more than a dozen plays in all, one of which, “The Forest”, had its world premiere in London in 2022. That play was a misfire – a “pretentious study of bourgeois adultery”.

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