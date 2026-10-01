Table 17: a ‘stylish and exhilarating theatrical experience’

A meeting between two exes flips from ‘laugh-out-loud hilarity to genuine tragedy in minutes’

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Jamael Westman and Marisha Wallace sitting opposite each other drinking cocktails
Jamael Westman and Marisha Wallace give ‘powerful, emotive’ performances
(Image credit: Steve Gregson)

Following sold-out runs in New York and Los Angeles, “Table 17” – Douglas Lyons’ “heartfelt” and “hilarious” one-act play about a pair of ex-lovers reuniting for what might be a date – has arrived in the UK, said Isobel Lewis in Time Out.

Zipping back and forth in time to show us moments from the couple’s past relationship, this breezy piece constantly wrong foots the audience, flipping from “laugh-out-loud hilarity to genuine tragedy in minutes, changing costumes and switching timelines at equal pace”.

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