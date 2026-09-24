Fences: a ‘phenomenally powerful’ family drama

Ray Fearon and Madeline Appiah star in a ‘drama of family, masculinity and thwarted ambition’

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Madeline Appiah and Everal A. Walsh in a deftly staged production
Madeline Appiah is Rose Maxson and Everal A. Walsh plays Jim Bono in Daniel Bailey’s deftly staged production
(Image credit: Tyler Fayose)

Five years on from their excellent co-production of “Jitney”, the Headlong theatre company and Leeds Playhouse have returned to August Wilson’s “Pittsburgh Cycle” with a “striking” revival of “Fences”, said Catherine Love in The Guardian.

Wilson’s 1950s-set play, which won both a Pulitzer Prize and a Tony Award in 1987, is a “drama of family, masculinity and thwarted ambition”, which paints “national issues of race and inequality on a domestic canvas”.

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