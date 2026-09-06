Brazil’s fabulous Asian food scene

Plus a Croatian island without the crowds, and a week-long walk in the eastern Alps

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The Liberdade district, Sao Paulo, Brazil
The Japanese district of Liberdade is thriving
(Image credit: dani Sànttos / Getty Images)

Home to the world’s largest Japanese diaspora, as well as sizeable Korean and Chinese communities, the Brazilian megacity of São Paulo is one of the best places outside Asia to enjoy Asian food, said Austin Bush in Travel + Leisure.

In the thriving Japanese district of Liberdade, where street lamps resemble torii gates, beloved old izakaya (Japanese pubs) rub shoulders with stalls selling Japanese-Brazilian street food such as hot rolls – breaded, deep-fried sushi.

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