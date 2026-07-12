A Croatian island beloved by royalty

Plus Italy’s valley of apples, and a luxury train of your own

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Harbour and old town of the coastal town of Veli Lošinj
The Croatian island of Lošinj is full of ‘pretty’ old towns
(Image credit: MattRied / Getty Images)

In the late 19th century, the Croatian island of Lošinj was a favourite health retreat of Austro-Hungarian royalty. They built “palatial” villas on its shores, and planted half a million pine trees. The island has changed remarkably little since then, said Anna Selby in The Telegraph, making it a wonderfully “serene” (and surprisingly “uncrowded”) place to escape from worldly worries.

Twenty miles long (but very narrow), Lošinj is in the northern end of the Adriatic, and has “pretty” old towns, hills rising to 588 metres, pristine pebbled beaches and “dense, aromatic” vegetation that scents the evening air. There are lovely trails for hiking and cycling, and it is also well worth visiting the museum of the Croatian Apoxyomenos, a very fine ancient Greek bronze which was found in 1996 on the seabed to the island’s south. Among the best hotels are the Bellevue (which has a Michelin-starred restaurant) and the Alhambra, both on the handsome Cikat Bay.

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