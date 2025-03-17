Fermented foods to boost your gut health

Supermarket shelves are "bursting" with jars of kimchi, "colourful" kombuchas and kefirs, said The Telegraph.

What these foods all have in common – apart from the same initial letter – is that they are fermented and contain "microbes which are thought to boost gut health". Given that a healthy gut microbiome has been linked to "everything from better digestion and brain health to reduced risk of cancer", it's little surprise these foods and drinks are having their "moment in the sun".

The "secret" to strong gut health is "simpler than you might think", said National Geographic. According to a large study published in Nature Microbiology, consuming a "wide variety" of plant foods (fruits, vegetables and whole grains) helps an array of beneficial bacteria to "flourish in your gut microbiome". Adding in some fermented foods, particularly dairy-based ones, can help reduce the "detrimental" gut bacteria that can cause inflammation, flatulence and bloating, said BBC Future.

For "optimal" gut health, it's also worth being aware of the foods to avoid, said the BBC. Nutritional scientist Toral Shah told the broadcaster that the main offenders include ultra-processed foods, deep-fried food, high-sugar food, food containing artificial sweeteners, and alcohol.

Keen on a full gut-health reset? These are some of the best fermented foods to look out for on your next supermarket shop.

Kefir

Made with cultured kefir grains, this "yoghurt-like" milk drink has a "tangy taste" and a "creamy consistency", nutritionist Eli Brecher told London's The Standard. Although it contains dairy, kefir is often "well tolerated" by those who are lactose-intolerant (its lactose levels are lower than other forms of milk). It's best to drink it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach to "ensure the good bacteria remain alive throughout the digestive process". The Collective's Natural Kefir yoghurt is a "fabulously tasty base for your morning granola". Thicker than most alternatives, with a texture like Greek yoghurt, it's made with 13 strains of live cultures, and "filled to the brim" with calcium.

Kimchi

A tasty way to introduce more probiotics into your diet is stocking up on kimchi. The "spicy" cabbage that's a staple of Korean cuisine is "loaded with lactic acid" to balance the gut microbiome, dietician Jennifer Pallian told delish. It's also "helpful for regulating triglycerides, good cholesterol" and blood-sugar levels. Eaten Alive's Classic Spicy Kimchi is packed with "loads of different veg", has a "really multi-layered flavour" and a "good level of spice that doesn't blow your head off", said The Guardian.

Kombucha

Crafted from tea, sugar, healthy bacteria and yeast, this "deliciously effervescent" and "energising" drink has been around for over 2,000 years and is thought to have originated in China, said London's The Standard. The base kombucha culture is infused with different teas, herbs and spices to create an array of "funky flavours" before it's left to ferment for around two weeks. Equinox makes "zingy, flavourful" kombuchas in a variety of flavours, from a "wonderfully refreshing" Virgin Mojito to a "perfectly sour" Raspberry and Elderflower.

Miso

This "salty, umami-rich paste" made with fermented soya beans and koji mould is "easy" to mix into your diet and "a little goes a long way", said The Guardian. Use it in place of salt to add flavour to dishes, and blend (milder) white and (richer) red miso for a more "balanced flavour profile". Tideford Organics' Fresh White Miso has a "smooth, creamy texture" which makes it ideal for mixing into salad dressings and sauces, said olive. Its "perfect balance of sweet and salty" means you can also use it in chocolate desserts.