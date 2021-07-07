Surfside search and rescue effort now officially a recovery operation

The search and rescue effort at the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, Florida, has officially become a recovery effort after 14 days, The Associated Press reported Wednesday. That unfortunately means survivors are no longer expected to be found amid the rubble. Victims' families were informed of the decision at a private briefing ahead of the public announcement, per AP.

Earlier, The Miami Herald reported that the pace of the recovery has increased since the portion of the building that was still standing was leveled in a controlled demolition Monday. The discovery of 10 more bodies on Wednesday brought the death toll to 46, while 94 people remain unaccounted for. Read more at The Associated Press.