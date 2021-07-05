Remaining Florida condo tower demolished so rescuers can keep searching

Demolition experts brought down the rest of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, on Sunday. Search crews paused their recovery efforts on Saturday as Tropical Storm Elsa threatened to hit the area and authorities shifted to a rushed demolition. Miami-Dade County officials had planned to have the building torn down later, but concerns that the storm could knock it down forced them to speed up the timetable.

SEE IT: Eleven days after the Surfside building collapse, the remaining part of the building has been demolished over safety concerns. Here's the view of demolition from the water. https://t.co/RcHzNj4m9z pic.twitter.com/sUSojZHrtp — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) July 5, 2021

Almost immediately after the dust began to settle, cranes started moving again as rescue crews resumed their work. Rescuers hope the demolition will help speed up the search effort, as the remaining tower had made it impossible to access about one-third of the existing debris pile, The Washington Post reports. The June 24 collapse killed at least 24 people. More than 120 remain missing.