Video games to dip into this summer, including D-Topia and Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

D-Topia brings a dark edge to cozy gaming, and Marvel gets an anime twist

Theara Coleman, The Week US's avatar
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screenshot from Marvel: Tokon Fighting Souls
Marvel characters get an anime style game this summer
(Image credit: Marvel)

New video game releases have been scant this year, as developers wait for the Grand Theft Auto VI drop date. But the next few months still have a few gems to eye. This summer, there are original games releasing that are reminiscent of classic favorites, plus a remastered collection of Metal Gear Solid entries.

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 