Mathematicians are buzzing about AI’s solution to a math mystery

AI’s achievements in math are starting to add up quickly

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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The technology’s progress on unsolved mathematics has ‘compounded rapidly since mid-2025’
(Image credit: Malte Mueller / Getty Images)

A mathematician has somewhat unceremoniously announced that he has disproven an almost 90-year-old problem — with the help of Anthropic’s artificial intelligence model. The announcement sent waves through social media and the inner circles of mathematics, as the latest in a series of AI-driven mathematical achievements that shook the field and called future math into question.

What math problem did AI tackle?

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