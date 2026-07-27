Why Hitler’s birthplace has been turned into a police station

After years of debate on how to handle the site, Austrian authorities hope new use will discourage extremist visitors

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Police officers, journalists and guests outside the birthplace of Adolf Hitler
Salzburger Vorstadt 15 will now hopefully be seen as a place of ‘democracy, the rule of law, security, freedom and human dignity’
(Image credit: Manfred Fesl / APA / AFP / Getty Images)

“No remnants of Nazi influence remain” at Salzburger Vorstadt 15, the building in the Austrian town of Braunau where Adolf Hitler was born in 1889, said The New York Times. The former guesthouse has now been remodelled into a police station, in an estimated £15 million renovation that concludes a “years-long effort” to prevent the site from becoming “an attraction for Nazi sympathisers”.

‘Neutralise’ history

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