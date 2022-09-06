The Don't Worry Darling drama, explained

As Don't Worry Darling nears its release, the drama over Olivia Wilde's thriller shows no signs of slowing down. Why, exactly, has this film sparked so much gossip and tabloid coverage? Here's what we know: What is 'Don't Worry Darling'? It's a psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde, her second film after the acclaimed 2019 comedy Booksmart. Florence Pugh and Harry Styles star as a married couple living a seemingly ideal life in the town of Victory before Pugh's character begins to suspect something sinister is happening there. Critics have compared it to The Stepford Wives and Get Out. Skip advert Don't Worry Darling was initially highly anticipated due to it being Wilde's follow-up to Booksmart — not to mention that it's also Styles' meatiest role to date as an actor. But now rumors about alleged behind-the-scenes drama have largely overshadowed the content of the film. Why is there so much drama surrounding the movie? For months, rumors have persisted that Wilde had an affair with Styles during the making of Don't Worry Darling and that this led to a falling out between Wilde and Pugh. This was initially just unconfirmed gossip, often amplified by Styles fans who didn't approve of his relationship with Wilde. But in July, a source told Page Six that "seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well" with Pugh. Then in August, Matthew Belloni reported at Puck that Pugh "wasn't a fan of her director disappearing so often with her leading man," and one of Puck's sources allegedly witnessed a "tense conversation" between the two about this. "[Wilde's] relationship with Styles during the shoot was pretty obvious and annoying to the three people I spoke to," Belloni reported, "and the duo were sometimes tough to find during set-ups of shots."