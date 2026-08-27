UK literary festivals to visit this autumn

Book lovers take note!

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People browsing shelves of books
There are several major literary festivals to visit before the end of the year
(Image credit: David Levenson / Getty)

The Week is partnering with Stratford Literary Festival and Dorchester Literary Festival

Autumn is the busiest season of the publishing year, with new books by Richard Osman, Marlon James and Barbara Kingsolver set to hit shelves. That means it’s time to start planning which literary festivals to visit. The UK is home to an array of events where you can meet your favourite authors, attend talks and workshops, discover rising stars and, of course, come away with plenty of reading to keep you busy right through the winter. Here are some of our top picks.

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