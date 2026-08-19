The 9 best movies of the 1980s

Futuristic cyborg hunters, a Vietnam reckoning and the greatest romantic comedy of all time highlight the best films of the decade

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Harrison Ford in &quot;Blade Runner,&quot; directed by Ridley Scott
‘Blade Runner’ was some kind of clairvoyant
(Image credit: Sunset Boulevard / Corbis / Getty Images)
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Whether the ’80s were “morning in America” or the beginning of the end for the post-war political consensus, there is no question that the decade produced its share of landmark cinematic achievements as well as seat-filling blockbusters. These nine memorable films include huge box office hits as well as gems known mostly to dedicated cinephiles.

‘The Shining’ (1980)

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David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.