Salem's Lot: Stephen King adaptation is 'half-baked' thriller

The latest adaptation of this 1975 novel has left many critics feeling underwhelmed

Salem&#039;s Lot vampire
The Stephen King classic deploys 'old-school horror filmmaking'
(Image credit: Justin Lubin / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection / Alamy)
By
published

"A fresh Stephen King adaptation should be exciting," said Christina Newland in The i Paper. "It's a shame, then, that Salem's Lot" – a small-town chiller set in 1970s Maine – has "zero new ideas or even a particularly frightening take" on the author's 1975 novel. 

Directed by Gary Dauberman, the film stars Lewis Pullman ("a charisma vacuum") as a writer who returns to his home town to research his new book, and discovers that "a mysterious newcomer" (Alexander Ward), who is posing as an antiques dealer, is actually a "vampire with a burning desire to turn the entire population into fellow bloodsuckers".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸