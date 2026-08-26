The 9 best scripted sports dramas of all time

Wisecracking baseball players, geeky data wizards and underdog boxers highlight the best sports dramas

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Robert De Niro and Michael Moriarty star in &#039;Bang the Drum Slowly&#039; (1973)
‘Bang the Drum Slowly’ is unlike most sports movies
(Image credit: Bettmann / Getty Images)
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Filmgoers love sports movies for the same reason that networks linger on players celebrating championships after the big game, then cut to the losers to capture their heartbreak. Sports narratives are innately moving: The stakes are only understood by the competitors and those who live and die with them. These nine superb dramas keep audiences riveted because they are about much more than winning or losing.

‘Bang the Drum Slowly’ (1973)

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David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.