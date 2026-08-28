The 10 best romance movies of all time

Whether in Morocco, Italy, Vienna or South Central Los Angeles, love can bloom anywhere in these unforgettable romances

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Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck star in &#039;Roman Holiday&#039; (1953)
Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck explore Rome — and their hearts —in ‘Roman Holiday’
(Image credit: Carlo Bollo / Alamy)
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Falling in love is close to a universal human experience. So it’s no surprise that audiences return again and again to see glamorous movie stars go through both the mundane and sublime beats of getting swept away — and sometimes shattered — by love, as in these ten brilliant films.

‘Casablanca’ (1942)

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David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.