6 new movies to watch in September

Education satires, a peasant revolt and an unlikely biopic highlight upcoming movie releases

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Robert Pattinson stars in &#039;Primetime&#039; (2026)
Robert Pattinson stars in the biopic ‘Primetime’
(Image credit: A24 / Icki Eneo Arlo / Range Media / Square Peg / Range Media Partners / Alamy)

With the kids back in school and movie theaters buzzing with their best audience numbers in years, September might be the perfect time to catch a matinee. These six upcoming features should be on your list of possibilities.

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David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.