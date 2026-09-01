6 new movies to watch in September

With the kids back in school and movie theaters buzzing with their best audience numbers in years, September might be the perfect time to catch a matinee. These six upcoming features should be on your list of possibilities.

‘Fall 2: Deadpoint’

Fall 2: Deadpoint (2026) Official Trailer 2 - Harriet Slater, Arsema Thomas - YouTube Watch On

2022’s “Fall” was an unexpected low-budget hit with a simple premise — two best friends climb to the top of a television broadcast tower in the middle of nowhere, get stranded and must figure out a way down. In the sequel, Jax (Harriet Slater) links up with her late sister Shiloh’s friend Luce (Arsema Thomas) to embark on an insanely dangerous trail in Thailand, where they are soon stranded by a rain-driven rockslide. With a “great” concept, directors Michael and Peter Spierig’s film “looks like it’ll have a ton of high-tension moments,” said Anthony Nash at Coming Soon . (in theaters Sept. 2)

‘The Uprising’

The Uprising Trailer #1 (2026) - YouTube Watch On

Andrew Garfield is billed simply as “The Ploughman” in the new film from director Paul Greengrass (“The Bourne Supremacy”). It tackles the historically consequential 1381 Peasants’ Revolt in England against King Richard II (Woody Norman), driven by overtaxation and oppression. Cosmo Jarvis stars as Wat Tyler, the real historical figure at the heart of the uprising. The film, including a siege of London filmed in the signature shaky-cam Greengrass style, has “modern parallels in the anger, inequality and desire for justice that fueled the 14th-century uprising,” said Sophie Miller at Rolling Stone . (in theaters Sept. 10)

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‘Bad Apples’

Bad Apples | Official Trailer | Paramount Pictures UK - YouTube Watch On

Featuring one of those film concepts whose poor taste is part of the pitch, “Bad Apples” stars Saoirse Ronan as Maria, a struggling young elementary school teacher who inadvertently imprisons Danny (Eddie Waller), the class bully, in her basement when neither the principal (Rakie Ayola) or Danny’s father, Josh (Robert Emms), seem capable of controlling his destructive behavior. She then plays dumb as a massive law enforcement operation is launched to find him. This “warped, needling and sometimes bitterly funny” film is an “odd, wicked little amorality tale,” said Guy Lodge at Variety . (in theaters Sept. 18)

‘If I Go Will They Miss Me’

IF I GO WILL THEY MISS ME | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Lil Ant (Bodhi Dell) is a cerebral 12-year-old with a Greek mythology obsession whose father, Big Ant (J. Alphonse Nicholson), returns from prison and immediately assesses his son as soft and sets about trying to toughen him up, much to the consternation of Lil Ant’s mother, Lozita (Danielle Brooks). Director Walter Thompson-Hernández’s film, full of metaphors and magical realism , unfolds like a cinematic poem. A “gorgeously composed” coming-of-age story, it is “defined by a bracing sense of wonder and an evocatively delivered humanism,” said Robert Daniels at Roger Ebert . (in theaters Sept. 18)

‘The Musical’

The Musical | Official Trailer | Only in theaters Sept 18 | Will Brill, Gillian Jacobs and Rob Lowe - YouTube Watch On

Looking to take its place alongside the great education satires like “Election,” director Giselle Bonilla’s movie follows Doug (Will Brill), an elementary school’s embittered theater teacher who uses his annual production to sabotage efforts to become a blue ribbon institution by staging a deranged musical about 9/11 .

All because he discovers the object of his affections, Abigail (Gillian Jacobs), is involved with the slick Principal Brady (Rob Lowe). A film about “kids play-acting a previous generation’s trauma,” its “exuberant, hand-made quality” plays like a student film, though in the best possible way,” said Bilge Ebiri at Vulture . (In theaters Sept. 18)

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‘Primetime’

Primetime | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On