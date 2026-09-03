TV shows to watch in September: Lizzie Borden unleashed and the return of ‘Slow Horses’

Long-lost children, axe-murderers and the hilarious and harsh realities of middle age in this month’s TV offerings

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Ella Beatty as Lizzie Borden in episode 404 of Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story
Ella Beatty stars as the axe-wielding protagonist in ‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’
(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2026)

The proliferation of streaming options complicates the logistics of watching television, but it also means that each month brings a cornucopia of new offerings in virtually any genre. Whether you’re looking for an espionage thriller, a twisty drama or a comedy, September has you covered.

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David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.