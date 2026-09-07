The Seven Up! kids at 70: a life on screen

The landmark documentary series, which has charted the lives of 14 cast members since 1964, is coming to an end

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John, Bruce, Symon, Andrew, Suzy, Jackie, Tony, Sue, Peter, Paul and Neil from the documentary film 70 Up
The tenth and final iteration will see a return of many cast members, who have mixed views on the show’s practices
(Image credit: Nick Wall / ITV / Shutterstock)

A “touchstone of British factual television”, will come to an end this September, said Radio Times. Two 90-minute episodes of one of the world’s longest-running documentaries will air on ITV in an “epic and moving end to a television landmark”.

Based on a Jesuit maxim – “give me a child until he is seven and I will give you the man” – 14 seven-year-olds from a variety of backgrounds were interviewed in 1964 about their thoughts and aspirations for the future. But the tenth and final iteration will see a return of many cast members, who have mixed views on the show’s practices.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.