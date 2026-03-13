Women-only Ubers spark controversy in the US

Following pilot schemes in several US cities last year, Uber has launched a women-only service across the country.

The new feature on the Uber app – which gives women the choice to request trips with female drivers – is designed to help them “feel more confident” both in the passengers seats and behind the wheel.

Safety concerns

Uber and rival company Lyft have “faced criticism over their safety records” for years, said The Associated Press . The ride-hailing apps have had “thousands of reports of sexual assaults from passengers and drivers”, with many female users losing trust in the service.

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In February, Uber was ordered to pay $8.5 million (£6.2 million) to a woman who said she was raped by one of its drivers in Arizona three years ago. The plaintiff claimed Uber had “been aware of a wave of sexual assaults committed by its drivers but had not taken basic action to improve safety”, said the BBC . A jury deliberated for two days before finding Uber was responsible for the driver’s behaviour – “a ruling that could influence the outcome of thousands of other cases against the company”.

Uber intends to appeal against the verdict, claiming the incident had not been foreseeable as the driver had a high user rating on the app and no criminal record. It maintains its drivers are contractors not employees and therefore it should not be liable for their conduct.

According to the company’s latest safety report, the number of sexual assaults reported during US rides has dropped from 5,981 from 2017-18 to 2,717 from 2022-23 – which Uber says represents 0.0001% of rides across the country.

Sex discrimination?

The new service lets women request a female driver when they order a trip or reserve a trip with a female driver in advance. Women can also toggle on the preference in their settings to increase the likelihood of being matched with a female driver in the area, and opt for another ride if they end up waiting too long. Those with a teen account can also use the service.

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According to Uber, around a fifth of its drivers in the US are female – a figure that varies by city. Like passengers, female drivers have the option of changing their preferences to request female riders. The programme was piloted in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Detroit last summer before spreading to 26 cities in November. It is now available for female drivers in 40 countries, and for riders in seven countries, including Portugal and Saudi Arabia.

The roll-out is going ahead despite an ongoing court case in California brought by two Uber drivers who argue the policy is discriminatory against men and violates the state’s Unruh Act, which prohibits sex discrimination by businesses. The case claims that the new feature “gives its minority female drivers access to the entire pool of passengers, while leaving its majority male drivers to compete for a smaller pool of passengers”, said The Guardian. It also argues the policy “reinforces the gender stereotype that men are more dangerous than women”. Uber disputed that Unruh had been violated and said its “women preferences” feature served a “public policy interest in enhancing safety”.