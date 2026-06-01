Amazon deforestation: the good, the bad and the under protection

Deforestation has fallen but harsh realities remain

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Photo collage of Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, and leaves and flowers from the Amazon forest
The findings are good news for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who made the fight against deforestation a central tenet of his reign but there are some caveats
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon fell last year to its lowest level since 2019, according to a report from the MapBiomas monitoring network.

The findings are “good news” for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who made the “fight against deforestation” a “central tenet” of his reign, said France24. But how good is the news overall?

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 