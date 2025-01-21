A beginner's guide to exploring the Amazon

Trek carefully — and respectfully — in the world's largest rainforest

A girl with dark brown hair sits on the front of a wooden boat going through the Amazon rainforest in Peru
The Amazon rainforest is a vital part of not only South America, but the world
(Image credit: Kim Schandorff / Getty Images)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
By
published

Stretching across 2.6 million square miles and eight countries and filled with more than 3 million species of plants and animals, the Amazon rainforest is a wild and wonderful place. There are multiple ways to explore this integral part of South America and a lot to consider when planning a trip, including the fragility of the ecosystem and the millions of people who live there. There are 400 Indigenous and ethnic Amazonian groups who live amid the trees and along the rivers and streams.

Understanding the Amazon

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸