The most seaworthy Mediterranean cookbooks

Many a country makes many an appearance

Scott Hocker, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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three cookbooks about the mediterranean, including Istanbul and Beyond, The New Spanish Table and The New Book of Middle Eastern Food
The diversity of cooking styles across the Mediterranean is the subject of these cookbooks
(Image credit: Harvest / Workman Pub Co / Alfred a Knopf Inc)

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The Mediterranean is a place, a mood, a cooking ethos. A total of 22 countries border the cherished body of water, each with their own specialized manner of feeding their people. These books are no comprehensive consideration of every kitchen in the Mediterranean. They sure are an exhilarating starting point though.

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Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker, The Week US

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  