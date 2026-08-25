The best Mexican cookbooks of all time

The greatest hits, plus a world of fresh regional flavors

Scott Hocker, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Book covers of ’Taste of Mexico by Patricia Quintana, ’Oaxaca’ by Bricia Lopez, and ’Pati&#039;s Mexican Table’ by Pati Jinich
Mexican cuisine is one of the world’s greatest
(Image credit: Stewart, Tabori & Chang Inc / Abrams Books / HarperCollins)

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People in the United States eat so much Mexican food in restaurants, you could be fooled into thinking there is no such thing as Mexican home cooking. You would be wrong. The best Mexican cookbooks lift the veil, revealing a world of lush, inviting, easy recipes that have all the elements you adore in Mexican food. But homier, and, if you’re doing it right, different than you ever knew Mexican food could be.

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Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker, The Week US

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  