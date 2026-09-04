September’s books include a tense maximalist novel, a scary generational tale and a timely memoir

Fall into some of the best books this month has to offer

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At least one book this month is an early pick for spooky season
(Image credit: Riverhead Books / Saga Press / Metropolitan Books)

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Book releases typically pick up in the fall, and this September is no exception. Whether you are looking for something deeply educational or thrillingly entertaining, this month there are plenty of books to look forward to. New publications include a maximalist thriller set in Jamaica, another entry from horror phenom Tananarive Due, and a memoir from former ICE detainee Mahmoud Khalil.

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 