Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma: a ‘sexy’ and ‘slaughterous’ spectacle

Gillian Anderson is ‘terrific’ opposite Hannah Einbinder in a film that ‘happily’ fulfils its title’s brief

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Gillian Anderson and Hannah Einbinder covered in blood in a supermarket
Gillian Anderson stars as ‘fading horror queen’ opposite Hannah Einbinder
(Image credit: Ryan Plummer Photography 2025)

“Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma” is “a title so good you feel the film to which it’s attached should really have to earn it”, said Robbie Collin in The Telegraph, and “happily it does”.

Starring Gillian Anderson as “fading horror queen”, it is both “extravagantly funny” and “recklessly bizarre”. Hannah Einbinder plays Kris, an “earnest yet self-loathing” director who has been asked by a Hollywood studio to reboot “Camp Miasma”, a fictional 1980s US slasher franchise.

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