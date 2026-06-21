An epic train journey across Australia

Plus one of Tuscany’s most idyllic islands and the rose gardens of Rapperswil

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rail journey in Australia
There are a plethora of natural wonders to see from the comfort of the train
(Image credit: Steve Strike / Great Southern Rail)

First launched in 1970, the Indian Pacific train travels between Sydney and Perth – a journey of 2,704 miles across southern Australia. I recently joined it at Adelaide for the three-day western half of its journey, said Emma John in The Telegraph, and I can confirm it is “one of the world’s great luxury rail experiences”.

The train itself was splendid, with its 35 silver carriages and comfortable en-suite cabins, and there was a plethora of “natural wonders” to see, including the vast, red-rock Nullarbor Plain (the continent’s emptiest wilderness). Beyond it, we passed through rolling green wilds where kangaroos and emus raced the train, and later “gorgeous” pastoral country.

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