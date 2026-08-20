My Brilliant Career: Australia’s answer to Pride and Prejudice

Adaptation of Miles Franklin’s 1901 novel has ‘pluck and sass’

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Philippa Northeast as Sybylla and Christopher Chung as Harry in My Brilliant Career
Sybylla (Philippa Northeast) and her potential suitor Harry (Christopher Chung)
(Image credit: Netflix)

“I’m ashamed to say that I’d never heard of the 1901 novel ‘My Brilliant Career’ by Miles Franklin,” said Anita Singh in The Telegraph. Having watched the new Netflix adaptation, I have now “devoured it in one sitting”.

Described as Australia’s answer to “Pride and Prejudice”, it tells the story of a young woman “kicking against convention in turn-of-the-century Australia”. Sybylla Melvyn (Philippa Northeast) is an aspiring writer who has grown up running wild on her family’s outback farm. She is sent to live with her well-to-do grandmother (Anna Chancellor), who hopes to teach her how to be a lady and bag a husband.

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