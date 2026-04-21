Budget safari holidays that won’t break the bank

Safaris often come with an “eye-rolling price tag”, but if you know where to look there are “bargains” to be had, said The Times.

One way to save money is to “rent a car and drive yourself”, avoiding the hefty cost of a fully guided package. It’s also worth choosing a “locally run park outside of the national park” in one of the “gateway towns”, rather than opting for a luxury lodge within one.

Everyone is keen to see the annual wildebeest migration, “but most people don’t realise that the migrating herds can be found year-round at various places in Africa, so you don’t necessarily have to be in the Masai Mara during July and August”, said Condé Nast Traveller.

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Consider travelling during shoulder season in the spring or autumn and “staying longer” in one safari destination instead of moving between lodges every few days, to cut down on travel costs and increase your chances of “finding a good deal”.

“Africa has become synonymous with safaris”, said The Independent. However, if you’re willing to expand your search, “more affordable Brazil has flown under the radar”. Home to the “highest concentration of wildlife in South America”, the Pantanal region is “sometimes dubbed the Brazilian Serengeti”. It even has its “own Big Five: the capybara, giant river otter, maned wolf, jaguar, and – tick – the giant anteater”.

And with all-inclusive lodges costing a fraction of the price of a luxury resort, the country “promises an affordable alternative to a traditional safari”. Around three-and-a-half hours from Campo Grande airport in southwest Brazil you’ll find the family-run ranch, Pousada Pequi, which offers authentic safari experiences. “Giant anteaters are the lodge’s main draw” but look out for the region’s “legendary” birdlife, including the giant “inky blue” hyacinth macaws.

If you do have your heart set on an African safari, steer clear of the luxury offerings in Tanzania, Botswana and Zimbabwe, said The Times. “The likes of Namibia, Malawi and Zambia offer the same balmy settings, bush camps and big five thrills for less.”

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