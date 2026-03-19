10 concert tours to see in spring 2026

While it might not be quite warm enough yet for outdoor concerts, that doesn’t mean indoor venues won’t get plenty of action. Welcome in the sounds of spring with tours from your favorite big-name artists.

Alabama Shakes

Alabama Shakes has not released a studio album in over a decade following a long hiatus, but the rock band hasn’t left its fans in the dark when it comes to tours. Now the group — formed, unsurprisingly, in Alabama — is embarking on another tour that will see them crisscross venues in the United States, Europe and Canada.

The tour will feature “special guests” including soul icon Mavis Staples, according to the band’s Facebook page. With Alabama Shakes also announcing it is working on new music, fans have a lot to look forward to. (through September)

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Cardi B

Cardi B has conquered the rap world during the last decade but has only ever headlined one concert tour — until now. The New York City-born rapper kicked off her “Little Miss Drama” tour in February in support of her second LP, “Am I the Drama?”

The tour, which takes Cardi B to destinations across North America, has featured some significant surprise guests, including Kehlani and Megan Thee Stallion, the latter of whom collaborated with Cardi B on the hit single “WAP.” The show has received rave reviews and is a ‘dramatic and weighty performance,’” said The Minnesota Star Tribune. (through April)

Don Toliver

Since Don Toliver released his debut mixtape in 2018, the Houston native has emerged as one of the most popular names on the rap scene. Now he is embarking on his fourth concert series in five years with his “Octane” tour, which supports his recently released album of the same name.

The tour will see Toliver crisscross North America, though rumors of a future European leg also abound. In a potential preview of the tour, Toliver recently performed at SXSW in Texas, where he played a “headlining set packed with pyrotechnics and pulse-pounding production,” said The Austin Chronicle. (through July)

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David Byrne

As a founder of the rock band Talking Heads, David Byrne is no stranger to fame, but he hasn’t hit the tour circuit since 2018. That is changing as the singer-songwriter embarks on his “Who is the Sky?” tour supporting his LP of the same name.

The tour took Byrne throughout the U.S. in 2025 and is set to bring him internationally in 2026. The result is an “ambitious new show blending visual art, storytelling and music into one compelling live performance,” said Rolling Stone Australia. Several of Byrne’s longtime collaborators are also accompanying him on stage. (through July)

Florence and the Machine

Florence and the Machine has always provided its fans with a unique blend of genres and sounds, and the rock band is continuing that streak as part of the “Everybody Scream” tour. The tour, in support of Florence and the Machine’s studio album of the same name, is visiting the U.S. and Europe. It received rave reviews during its opening shows, particularly for the performance of band leader Florence Welch. The tour is a “fitting manifestation of a weighty album about mortality and acceptance, midlife and motherhood, trauma, success, desire and more,” said the London Evening Standard. (through August)

FKA Twigs

British singer FKA Twigs has a loyal fanbase and is coming off a big year, having released two studio albums in 2025: “Eusexua” and “Eusexua Afterglow.” Now she is hitting the road on her “Body High” tour, bringing her music to listeners across the United States and Europe. The singer is known for incorporating a variety of artistry into her music, and the tour shows off a “full feast: classics from her catalog, acclaimed songs from ‘Eusexua,’ unreleased tracks and techno remixes of new hits,” said the Miami New Times. (through June)

My Chemical Romance

Go see a marching band with My Chemical Romance, currently crossing the globe to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed studio album “The Black Parade.” The tour is a continuation of a separate anniversary journey the group embarked on in 2025, and the punk band has some lofty expectations to live up to.

The 2025 tour was critically acclaimed, and when the band played New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, it put on the “most thrilling stadium show in MetLife history,” said Paste magazine. The show at that time felt “both eerily real and absolutely absurd.” (through November)

PinkPantheress

British singer PinkPantheress provides a unique sound, with her spunky pop songs becoming a hit among Gen Z fans. In 2025, she set off on her third concert tour in four years, “An Evening with …PinkPantheress,” tour, which is continuing throughout this year.

The tour, which takes place on several continents, comes on the heels of her debut album from 2023. PinkPantheress has also been riding the popularity of her recent song “Stateside,” which “found its breakthrough moment,” said Forbes, after U.S. figure skater Alysa Liu performed to it on her road to an Olympic gold medal. (through August)

“Weird Al” Yankovic

If you’re looking for a musical parody, there is only one master of the genre: “Weird Al” Yankovic, and now he’s back on the road with his comedic chops in the “Bigger & Weirder 2026” tour. The U.S. tour is a celebration of the singer’s wide body of parody songs, and fans can expect to hear “his iconic hits as well as a few fan favorites and deep cuts,” said the tour website. Yankovic, whose iconic songs like “Amish Paradise” and “White & Nerdy” remain cultural tentpoles, is joined on tour by four additional band members to “create a super-sized concert experience.” (through October)

Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan rose from the small town of Oologah, Oklahoma, to become one of the biggest names in country music, and you can catch his guitar chords in action during his ongoing “With Heaven” tour. The tour, in support of Bryan’s sixth studio album, “With Heaven on Top,” is making its way across two continents to critical acclaim.

In 2025, his performance at Michigan Stadium became the largest ticketed concert in U.S. history. It is only fitting, then, that his tours so far this year provide “world-class storytelling, chart-topping hits and a 20-piece band,” said the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. (through October)