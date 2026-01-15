The US Olympic figure skating team might be the ‘greatest’ ever

The 2026 Winter Olympics are set to begin in Italy in February, and the United States will be sending a powerhouse group to compete in figure skating. The U.S. has always been dominant in the sport; the Americans brought home the gold in both the men’s and team events during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. But this year’s roster has even loftier expectations, with many analysts calling the U.S. team one of the greatest ever.

The team is expected to dominate

Many felt that heading into the 2026 U.S. figure skating championships, where the Olympic team would be chosen, the U.S. “would be selecting the greatest American skating team to ever compete at the Olympic Games,” said USA Today. The selection of the final team showed this “potential was affirmed,” as the U.S. lineup is “strong and deep, with medal favorites in four of the five events.”

Much of the hype has centered around the women on the team, who delivered at the U.S. championships “with one sensational program after another,” said ESPN. These skaters are being called among the strongest ever seen on a U.S. team — a team that already features star alumni like Michelle Kwan, Kristi Yamaguchi and Dorothy Hamill. The men on the team are seen as equally dominant this year. Still, this is all concerning U.S. singles, as “pairs has been the lone weak spot, and the country hasn’t won an Olympic medal in the event since 1988.”

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

‘A mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars’

It remains to be seen just how strong the U.S. team will be, and how many medals they can rack up, as they head to Italy with a “mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars,” said NPR. There are 16 total skaters, including men’s single skaters Ilia Malinin, Maxim Naumov and Andrew Torgashev. Malinin is considered the U.S.’ superstar, seen as “Team USA’s best hope for men’s figure skating gold, as one of the sport’s most revolutionary athletes.” He is the son of Uzbek Olympians and has a “penchant for gravity-defying quadruple jumps.” Naumov, another top skater, is dedicating these Olympics to his parents, who died in the Washington, D.C., plane crash in January 2025.

The women’s single skaters, Amber Glenn, Isabeau Levito and Alysa Liu, are considered equally impressive. Glenn “just won her third consecutive U.S. title” and at the age of 26, will “be the oldest U.S. ladies’ singles skater to compete at the Olympics since 1927,” said CNN. Liu retired at the age of 16 following her first Olympics, but “last season, she came out of retirement — and shockingly won the world championship.” She was the first American woman in 19 years to win the world title.

All eyes will also be on the ice dancing this year, as the U.S. looks to dominate in that category as well. The “three-time defending world champions in the ice dance,” married couple Madison Chock and Evan Bates, will “head to Milan as the gold medal favorites,” said The Athletic. The pair has won “just about everything else in ice dance except for an Olympic medal,” though they did take home a gold medal in the team event in 2022. The other ice dance duos, Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik, and Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko, are also considered strong competitors.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors