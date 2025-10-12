5 hilariously pointed cartoons about the government shutdown blame game

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Duelists.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a donkey on the left and and elephant on the right walking away from each other with their fingers raised, as if they are about to duel. A man in the middle represents government employees and reads from a piece of paper titled &amp;ldquo;Shutdown rules.&amp;rdquo; He says, &amp;ldquo;Sigh. Brandish fingers, proceed 10 paces, turn, and commence blaming.&amp;rdquo;

This cartoon depicts an elephant with its pants on fire. He says, &quot;Democrats shut down the government to give non-citizens free health care.&quot;

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump and an elephant in an old-fashioned gangster suit. They hold tommy-guns and have just shot Uncle Sam as a frightened donkey looks on. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Now look what you made us do!&amp;rdquo;

This political cartoon depicts a man and woman with a baby stroller walking on the sidewalk outside a closed gate. A sign on the gate reads, &quot;Closed due to federal government shutdown.&quot; The man says, &quot;Hold it! If the government is closed, do we get a break on our taxes?!&quot;

This political cartoon depicts Speaker of the House Mike Johnson relaxing in a hammock during the House recess and government shutdown. He has his heads behind his head, wears a tropical shirt, and smiles. There&#039;s a tropical drink nearby and the hammock hangs from two pillars labeled &amp;quot;Senate Democrats&amp;quot; and &amp;quot;Senate Republicans.&amp;quot; Johnson says, &amp;quot;I don&#039;t see the two sides coming together anytime soon.&amp;quot;

