3 tips to potentially increase your tax refund this year

The one thing that can sweeten the slog of filing your tax return is finding out you are getting money back once you hit submit. A tax refund can be a nice little financial windfall, offering a cash infusion to put toward paying down debt, bolstering your savings or inching closer to your financial goals.

However, the exact amount of your refund — and whether you even get one at all — will vary depending upon the specifics of your return. While many of these determining factors are not changeable, especially not shortly before tax time, there are some last-minute steps you can take to potentially increase the amount of your refund, allowing that money to stretch that much further in your financial life.

1. Make sure you are maximizing deductions

Tax deductions and credits are two easy ways to possibly shave down the amount of your money that goes to Uncle Sam. They work in different ways, though: Deductions “lower your taxable income, which in turn can reduce your tax bill,” while credits “offer a dollar-for-dollar tax reduction,” said H&R Block .

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When you go to file, make sure you are aware of any deductions or credits you are eligible for, and that you are claiming them. Some common ones to be aware of are the student loan interest deduction, the Saver’s Credit for certain taxpayers contributing to an eligible retirement account, the Earned Income Tax Credit, and various credits for those caring for children and other dependents.

2. Increase contributions to your IRA or HSA

If you have either an independent retirement account (IRA) or a health savings account (HSA), upping your contributions can reduce your taxable income, which can help boost the refund you get.

While it may seem counterintuitive, you can actually “still make prior-year contributions to a traditional IRA up until the 2026 tax filing deadline,” and the same goes for an HSA, said Yahoo Finance . For the 2025 tax year, you can contribute up to $7,000 to an IRA ($8,000 if you are age 50 or older), and up to $4,300 to an HSA as an individual ($5,300 for those 55 and up, or $8,550 for families).

3. Be strategic when selecting your tax filing status

One of the “first decisions you make when completing your tax return — choosing a filing status — can affect your refund’s size, especially if you’re married,” said Intuit TurboTax . That is because your tax filing status determines what tax bracket you are in, as well as the amount of the standard deduction and your eligibility for certain tax credits.

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Often, it is straightforward which filing status applies to you — but that is not always the case. For instance, “many taxpayers who care for elderly parents don’t realize they can claim head of household status,” which is available “if you provide more than half of your parent’s financial support — even if your parent doesn’t live with you,” said Intuit TurboTax. Also, while filing jointly is usually the more tax-efficient choice if you are married, in some cases, filing separately can yield a higher tax refund.