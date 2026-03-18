Art review: Whitney Biennial 2026

Whitney Museum of American Art, New York City, through Aug. 23

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Emilie Louise Gossiaux’s ‘Kong Play’ (2025)
Emilie Louise Gossiaux’s ‘Kong Play’ (2025)
(Image credit: Udo Salters / Patrick McMullan / Getty Images)

Though optimism “can feel out of reach right now,” said Holland Cotter in The New York Times, the art in the latest Whitney Biennial seems to want to keep the mindset alive. Breaking from the recent tradition of gathering works that address a single theme, this 82nd showcase of contemporary art is “something broader and looser.” The exhibition’s inventive curators focus on American artists but also on artists from countries that have been subject to U.S. intervention, and the result is a show “shaped by references to forces now ever-present in the cultural air: climate disaster, border policing, and technological dominance.” Even so, the strongest thread may be the idea of community, in all forms, as a source of shared respect and care.

That makes for an odd show, said Ben Davis in Artnet. “At a time when the political news is as alarming as it has been at any moment in my life, the consensus appears to be that ‘political art’ is washed.”

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