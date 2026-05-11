6 exceptional homes in Austin

Travis Heights

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The Academy, an 1889 shingle-style Victorian, was once a military school and inhabited by a Texas Supreme Court justice. Built with leftover granite from the state capitol, the five-bedroom has original details such as Majolica-tiled fireplaces, bronze hardware, and detailed woodwork, plus stained glass, a claw-foot tub, and a cupola deck with city views.

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On an acre with landscaping, the home is near a park and the Colorado River. $7,900,000. Kathryn Scarborough, Engel & Völkers Austin, (512) 970-1355

Westlake Highlands

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Built in 1982, this renovated modern estate is about 15 minutes from downtown. The four-bedroom post-and-beam home, made with local materials, has a main area with oak floors and a kitchen with concrete counters.

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On the more than 1-acre property are a two-story apartment with a music studio, an office, a guest-house, a garage workshop space, a pool, a hot tub, and a kitchen pavilion. $4,950,000. Riley Ingebritson, Coldwell Banker Realty, (512) 947-1442

Tarrytown

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On nearly an acre, this 1934 updated five-bedroom Colonial is near a nature preserve and a golf course. The formal living room has floral wallpaper, wide-plank wood floors, crown molding, and built-ins; the high-end kitchen features marble counters, a butcher-block island, and an adjoining dining area with French doors.

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A covered patio overlooks a pool, a fenced yard with a play structure, and oak trees. $8,750,000. Cord Shiflet, Moreland Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (512) 751-2673

Highland Park West

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This 2025 organic-modern five-bedroom is a short drive to Lake Austin and the Westwood Country Club. The living room features whitewashed stone walls, a curved plaster fireplace, and polished concrete floors, while the kitchen has flat-front wood cabinets, a waterfall eat-in island, and exposed wood ceilings above clerestory windows.

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Sliders open to a patio, lawn, mature trees, and a pool with a bathing shelf. $4,999,999. Stewart Shank, Moreland Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (512) 905-2777

Downtown

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Set in the penthouse of the W Austin Hotel and Residences, built in 2011, this three-bedroom has views of the skyline, hills, and Lady Bird Lake. The condo features 14-foot-high floor-to-ceiling windows, concrete posts, wood floors, leather accent walls, a brushed bronze fireplace surround, a modern chef’s kitchen with a breakfast nook, and two terraces.

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Residents have access to the hotel’s pool, gym, and spa, and a three-car garage. $3,995,000. Kumara Wilcoxon, Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty, (512) 423-5035

Easton Park

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This 2019 Craftsman with farmhouse elements is in a residential neighborhood, steps from several parks. The one-story four-bedroom has an open plan, with oversize windows, high ceilings, wood-look tile flooring, a primary bath with two vanities and zigzag floors, an office, and a kitchen with quartz counters and stainless appliances.

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Outside are a covered patio, wood-fenced backyard, landscaped front yard, and two-car garage. $550,000. Matt Richard, Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty, (512) 963-4003